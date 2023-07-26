Biscuits Power Past Lookouts, 9-4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (46-44) and the Chattanooga Lookouts (48-41) were locked in a stalemate early, but it was the Butter and Blue that pulled away with a 9-4 victory on Tuesday night at AT&T Field.

The action did not begin until the second inning when Mason Auer and Heriberto Hernandez recorded a pair of RBI-doubles off Thomas Farr (0-1) to take the lead for Montgomery. However, Chattanooga would not be outdone as Daniel Vellojin tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom frame with a two-run home run off Patrick Wicklander (3-1).

Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 18 games with the double, making it the fourth-longest active streak in the Southern League. If the right fielder can reach base in his next four games, it would tie the season-long set by Austin Shenton earlier this season.

A sacrifice fly from Jose Torres gave the Lookouts a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, but momentum would shift in the sixth. The Biscuits used RBI-forceouts from Logan Driscoll and Tanner Murray along with a pair of RBI-knocks for Hernandez and Evan Edwards to take a 7-3 lead into the final stretch.

Chattanooga responded in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Blake Dunn, but Ronny Simon neutralized it in the next frame with his ninth home run of the season to make the score 8-4.

An RBI-double from Tristan Peters put Montgomery ahead 9-4 in the top of the ninth, and Chris Gau retired the side in order to clinch the series opener. Wicklander earned the win while Farr recorded the loss, with the former allowing only three earned runs off six hits over five innings pitched.

Despite bringing in an RBI, Murray was unable to record a knock to extend his hit-streak to seven games. However, Tristan Peters was able to extend his hit-streak to six games, which puts the left fielder four games away from tying the team-long set by Mason Auer.

The Biscuits and the Lookouts will resume their series on Wednesday, July 26 with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 PM CT, and features a pitching matchup of Logan Workman (1-2) for the Butter and Blue against Sam Benschoter (3-7) for the Lookouts.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

