Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission faces legal challenge to his seat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) could face removal from his position if a new legal challenge filed Tuesday in Montgomery Circuit Court is successful.

Plaintiff Kimberly Holcomb is asking a judge to declare the appointment of Dr. Steven Stokes, chair of the AMCC, illegal and invalid under Alabama law, and issue a writ of quo warranto, removing him from that position.

Holcomb, through her attorneys, claims the state law that set up the AMCC prohibits “any public official” from being a Commission member, and says Stokes’ role as a member of the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees and his recent re-appointment to a seat on that board violates that part of the medical cannabis law.

Stokes and the AMCC are embroiled in multiple lawsuits over the process the Commission used to issue the first-of-their-kind licenses for medical cannabis in June. Licenses that were paused then rescinded within days after the AMCC admitted it had found “tabulation errors” in the scoring system used to grade applicants for the limited number of medical cannabis licenses.

Stokes has also faced criticism from some applicants for what they call a conflict of interest when the commission voted to hire the University of South Alabama (USA) to score the applications, though Stokes has denied any conflict of interest and pointed out he recused himself from the vote to hire USA.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said, as of Wednesday, it had not been asked for an opinion on whether Stokes’ appointment to the AMCC violated the state law the set it up.

The new legal challenge represents the latest in a string of legal challenges threatening the AMCC’s stated timeline to issue new licenses at its Aug. 10 meeting.

WBRC reached out to the AMCC for reaction to the writ of quo warranto request, but AMCC staff haven’t yet responded. We also attempted to reach Stokes for comment, but have been unsuccessful so far.

