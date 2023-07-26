Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Conecuh County wreck claims life of 73-year-old Auburn man

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 73-year-old man died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash in Conecuh County.

The Conecuh County Coroner’s Officer responded to the wreck Tuesday on Interstate 65 near Exit 101 where Donald Eugene Stowe of Auburn, Ala., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stowe’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 230-acre parcel of property in Montgomery is the only top-tier “Gold Level” site in nation by...
Montgomery unveils ‘Gold Level’ site to compete for world’s top industrial projects
Mason Sisk
18-year-old faces sentencing hearing for killing 5 people in 2019
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting

Latest News

UAB’S first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
UAB’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 in Birmingham; all lanes now open
2 injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night