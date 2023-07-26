Advertise
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges

Carltavion Lathan is accused of assaulting one woman in her dorm and another in a classroom
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former UNA student and Resident Advisor is facing multiple sexual abuse charges in Lauderdale County.

According to online court documents, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Caltavion Lathan on three counts of sexual abuse. The indictment indicates that these charges relate to two victims.

Our news partner at The TimesDaily reports Lathan was a residence assistant in one of the student dormitories.

Lathan is accused of assaulting one woman in her dorm room and another in a classroom.

He has been released from custody on a $45,000 bond. His arraignment is set for August 24.

