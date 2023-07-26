Getting hotter and staying mostly dry through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic July forecast continues across the state as we get ready to wrap this month up... we expect a lot of heat, manageable humidity (considering it is the heart of summer in Alabama) and only a small chance of a passing shower or storm each afternoon. Coverage of rain remain limited in this pattern; at our wettest point, we only see 10-20% of our area getting a quick shower, so most stay completely dry.

Temperatures rise again, back into the mid 90s for Wednesday. Our sky will remain mostly sunny with a few fair weather clouds each day, and rain chances again are limited.

Moisture values will climb a bit more by Thursday and remain in place as we move through the upcoming weekend. That means Thursday afternoon there is the chance for an isolated shower or storm, fairly typical of what we see during the summer months. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday: afternoon highs in the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, due to the moisture in the atmosphere.

Hot and humid as we wrap up July... coverage of rain remains low for the next week or so! (WSFA 12 News)

Even with the rise in the humid factor later in the week, heat index values look to remain below heat advisory criteria... that means it will feel like the lower 100s, but the muggy factor in the air will not be overly excessive. So it will be hot, just not excessively hot!

The upcoming weekend, as of this typing, looks to be the hottest days over the next seven. Highs will climb well into the upper 90s to near 100° with overnight lows back into the middle to upper 70s. Each afternoon this weekend will again feature the potential for a pop-up shower or storm.

August starts on Tuesday, and that looks to be our next best chance for a more organized rain chance... still not a lot at this given moment, but models are trending a bit wetter, which would be a nice way to cool off for some.

