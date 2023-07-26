Advertise
Home kickoff times announced for Troy’s 2023 season

The first three home games of the season for Troy are slated for some under-the-lights play at...
The first three home games of the season for Troy are slated for some under-the-lights play at The Vet with 6 p.m. kick times scheduled for September 2 versus Stephen F. Austin, September 16 versus James Madison, and September 23 versus Western Kentucky.(Troy University Athletics)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Sun Belt Media Day is behind us and the countdown is on for Troy’s 2023 season as the team looks to defend their conference title. On Wednesday, the Trojans announced kickoff times for the six games being played at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy, who had seven players earn Preseason All-Sun Belt honors and is predicted to repeat as West Division Champions, are coming off a season that saw school record-high attendance at The Vet, with last season featuring the highest attended game (31,101 on November 12, 2022 versus Army) and highest attended season (25,611 per game) in stadium history. The Trojans also went undefeated at home in 2022 (7-0) for the first time since 2009.

The first three home games of the season are slated for some under-the-lights play with 6 p.m. kick times scheduled for September 2 versus Stephen F. Austin, September 16 versus James Madison, and September 23 versus Western Kentucky.

Kickoff will move to 3 p.m. on October 7 for a Homecoming clash with Arkansas State, while will also stand as the only October home game for Troy during the 2023 season.

The Trojans will return under-the-lights for Thursday night action on November 2 at 6:30 p.m. for the always highly-anticipated “Battle for the Belt” rivalry showdown with South Alabama. The game is also slated to be featured on national broadcast on ESPN2.

The final scheduled home game of the 2023 season will be a Senior Day battle with Louisiana on November 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Kick times are subject to change due to the Sun Belt’s television contract. For additional information and to view ticket options, visit TroyTrojans.com.

