Millbrook Child Development Program closing due to low enrollment

Students attending the Millbrook Child Development program were provided the option to attend the Wetumpka Child Development program.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Child Development program is closing due to low enrollment.

According to Elmore County Public Schools, the program will shut down Aug. 4.

Students attending the Millbrook Child Development program were provided the option to attend the Wetumpka Child Development program.

Employees who currently work at the Millbrook Child Development program will be transferred to other available positions within the Elmore County school system.

“We regret the current need to close the program but hope to reopen in the future,” a spokesperson for the school system said in a statement. “The after-school care provided by the Millbrook Child Development program will still be available to students in the Millbrook schools, and after school bus transportation is available for that program. That program will be hosted at Coosada Elementary School.”

The spokesperson says parents were notified last Friday of the closing.

