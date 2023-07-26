Advertise
Montgomery doctor discusses the importance of physicals for athletes

By Julia Avant
Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Doctors warn athletes that what happened to Bronny James can be considered a cautionary tale.

“Unfortunately, heart issues oftentimes do not present until a catastrophic event like what happened and that’s what we’re trying to tease out with the pre-participation physical exam,” said Dr. Austin Worley, a physician with Southern Orthopedic Surgeons.

Worley says the AHSAA and NCAA require athletes to submit to a physical exam before taking the field.

In high school, athletes receive one exam per year, while those who play at the collegiate level receive one when they first arrive on campus and another a year later.

“We have used this pre-participation sports physical since 1992 as a way to kind of screen these athletes to ensure that they are not going to injure themselves by going out there and playing and we screen out any risk factors that may be there prior to them getting on the field,” said Worley.

Worley says, in addition to preventing injuries, the screenings can also identify underlying heart conditions.

“To try to detect if there’s any underlying issue that may put an athlete at risk for sudden cardiac death and then there will be questions about what medicines they are taking, things like that,” Worley said. “We are trying to get the entire picture, not just focus on the musculoskeletal system.”

