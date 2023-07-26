National reports: Colorado returning to Big 12 in 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An original member of the Big 12 appears to be on its way back following a 13-year departure. National media outlets on Wednesday afternoon began confirming reports that the University of Colorado, a member of the Pac-12 since 2011, is returning to the Big 12 in 2024. Colorado was also a member of the Big 8 before the conference expanded to the Big 12 in the mid 1990s.

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy said CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7 million) from ESPN/Fox media deal. He cited unnamed sources that Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 “because of Big 12 stability and (the) Pac-12′s uncertainty. McMurphy said an announcement is expected Thursday.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com