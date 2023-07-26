Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

National reports: Colorado returning to Big 12 in 2024

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An original member of the Big 12 appears to be on its way back following a 13-year departure. National media outlets on Wednesday afternoon began confirming reports that the University of Colorado, a member of the Pac-12 since 2011, is returning to the Big 12 in 2024. Colorado was also a member of the Big 8 before the conference expanded to the Big 12 in the mid 1990s.

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy said CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7 million) from ESPN/Fox media deal. He cited unnamed sources that Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 “because of Big 12 stability and (the) Pac-12′s uncertainty. McMurphy said an announcement is expected Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Cruz Woodard, 31, has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery...
2 injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Conecuh County wreck claims life of 73-year-old Auburn man
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

Troy Football Women’s Clinic goes behind-the-scenes of the program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup...
US ekes out 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces legislation to address NIL in college sports
The Montgomery Biscuits took the second matchup of the series by a score of 8-7 against the...
Biscuits survive late Lookouts rally, 8-7
Five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick will be heading to Auburn University.
5-star linebacker from Chilton County flips from Georgia to Auburn