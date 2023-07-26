Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a Newton woman in the head.

According Dale County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 23, Ozark-Dale County E911 received a call of a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Waterford Rd in Newton.

Deputies along with officers from Newton and Midland City Police arrived and discovered a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Ozark EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where she was stabilized and later flown to a Birmingham hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Yesterday with the assistance of the Level Plains Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Willie James Biggham Jr. of Level Plains for the charge of Attempted Murder.

Biggham is currently being held in the Dale County Jail pending his first appearance hearing.

Based on preliminary information in this investigation, officers believe this incident may have occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday and that the victim and suspect may have travelled together from the Level Plains or Daleville area.

Dale County Sheriff’s Office would like to ask the public to contact them if you saw any suspicious activity on Waterford Rd during that time or if you have any additional information on this case to please contact them. You can leave a tip and remain anonymous by visiting the Crime Tip section on www.daleso.com

DCSO would like to thank the Newton, Level Plains, and Ozark Police departments for their continued support in this investigation.

