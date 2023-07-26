Advertise
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 in Birmingham; all lanes now open

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-65 following the incident.

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound in downtown Birmingham Wednesday morning.

Birmingham Police Wreck Reconstruction officers are investigating the incident which happened at 6:31 a.m. near University Boulevard.

Police confirmed the victim is an adult male, but no other details are available at this time.

As of 7:44 a.m., BPD officers were working to move traffic using one lane of the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

