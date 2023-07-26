Port of Mobile director provides update on projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is learning more about plans to grow the Port of Mobile. The port is on track to be the deepest seaport on the Gulf Coast.

Alabamians are paying for it with tax dollars, but the director of the Port of Mobile, John Driscoll, says there will be plenty of returns.

“The port contributed 313,000 jobs to the state in 2021,” said Driscoll. “That can be manufacturing jobs, that can be jobs on the tugboats, that can be jobs at the Port Authority. That can be a whole host of things that are related to the transportation and flow of cargo in and out of Alabama’s gateway.”

Driscoll expects those numbers to increase with recent investments. One being up to $150 million from Alabama’s gas tax to widen and deepen the port to accommodate larger ships.

“It really just increases the efficiency of cargo. On the container side of the business, we’ll be able to handle the largest ships that come through the Panama Canal,” said Driscoll.

That project is on schedule and below budget.

“It should be up and operational depth and width by the first quarter of 2025,” said Driscoll.

During the 2023 regular legislative session, lawmakers allocated $20 million from the state’s general fund budget to improve the McDuffie Coal Terminal.

“Our biggest customer is investing into a new mine in the Tuscaloosa area to where they’re investing almost a billion dollars,” said Driscoll. “We’re spending this money that the state has appointed for us to be able to be prepared and handle that and we want to be the most efficient.”

Driscoll says job opportunities around the state will continue to be created as the port expands.

“The Alabama State Port Authority is your port as somebody who lives in the state,” he said.

Driscoll says they also visit universities across Alabama to learn about new innovations to improve the port and its business.

