Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left) and her husband Colby (right) face numerous charges themselves including burglary and drug related offenses.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected burglary has turned into a full-fledged fraud and forgery investigation with national implications.

“It’s been going on from California to New York,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said of what he believes is a significant crime ring.

Deputies suspect one of that group’s bosses is Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams, who faces numerous Houston County charges.

A July 1 Columbia, Alabama burglary implicated the 28-year-old Atlanta man.

“When his (truck) was observed in Dothan (on July 14), a short pursuit took place, and he was apprehended without incident,” Valenza said.

Williams’s capture led to the recovery of $2,000 cash, several pounds of marijuana, and other items that implicated him of forgery and identity theft, Valenza claims.

The sheriff said officers also confiscated nearly six pounds of marijuana as they executed multiple search warrants.

He faces 19 charges.

Valenza said this investigation captured the FBI’s attention, and agents are expected to arrive in Dothan this week to enhance the probe.

Investigators believe Williams—and possibly others---used a network of “mules” to cash fraudulent checks, among them Alexandria Danielle Mock.

Deputies charged her and her husband, Colby Mock, with the burglary that led to what he believes is the most significant forgery investigation in his nearly 50-year law enforcement career.

They face numerous charges, some of them drug related.

Valenza’s hope is Williams booking photo goes viral, which will alert other victims who will contact authorities.

He is held without bond.

Colby Mock remained jailed as of Wednesday afternoon while his wife is free on bond.

WATCH Press Conference below.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza details recent fraud, drug investigation

