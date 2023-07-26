Two injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Vaughn Road Tuesday night, leaving two men injured.

According to MPD, Tuesday night at about 9 p.m., MPD and fire medics responded to the 7800 block of Vaughn Road about a disturbance and a subject shot. On the scene, authorities located two adult males who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD stated that both men were taken into custody and identified one man as 31-year-old Cruz Woodard. Woodard has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

