Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Vaughn Road Tuesday night, leaving two men injured.

According to MPD, Tuesday night at about 9 p.m., MPD and fire medics responded to the 7800 block of Vaughn Road about a disturbance and a subject shot. On the scene, authorities located two adult males who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD stated that both men were taken into custody and identified one man as 31-year-old Cruz Woodard. Woodard has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 230-acre parcel of property in Montgomery is the only top-tier “Gold Level” site in nation by...
Montgomery unveils ‘Gold Level’ site to compete for world’s top industrial projects
Mason Sisk
18-year-old faces sentencing hearing for killing 5 people in 2019
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Tankersley Rosenwald School
Alabama Historical Commission accepting nominations for ‘Places in Peril’ program
Alabama Historical Commission accepting nominations for Places in Peril program
Places of Peril asking for public input to help save historical landmarks
Morning Smile: Toddler obsessed with mail trucks gets birthday parade