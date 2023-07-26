Young named QB1 on day one of Panthers training camp

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers kicked off the first day of training camp at Wofford College Wednesday.

With the first practice under their belt, head coach Frank Reich was asked about No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young and his spot on the depth chart.

“Yes he is QB1,” said Reich. “He’s QB1.”

Simple and to the point, Reich was matter-of-fact with questions about his quarterback.

“I think patience is good period,” said Reich. “We want to keep our expectations on the process and not try to make too much of any one play or any one game. I just think that’s wisdom. That’s good coaching, that’s good playing.”

The Panthers gave up a lot to go get Young in the draft but Reich said it is Young’s development that has earned him the title of QB1.

“Good carry-over from OTA’s, good mental carry-over with few mental mistakes,” Reich said of the 22-year-old.

Just a single day into the pre-season, Young has a long way to go till Week 1 in Atlanta but the Alabama product has quickly earned the respect and support of his coaches and teammates.

