Young named QB1 on day one of Panthers training camp

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers kicked off the first day of training camp at Wofford College Wednesday.

With the first practice under their belt, head coach Frank Reich was asked about No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young and his spot on the depth chart.

“Yes he is QB1,” said Reich. “He’s QB1.”

Simple and to the point, Reich was matter-of-fact with questions about his quarterback.

“I think patience is good period,” said Reich. “We want to keep our expectations on the process and not try to make too much of any one play or any one game. I just think that’s wisdom. That’s good coaching, that’s good playing.”

The Panthers gave up a lot to go get Young in the draft but Reich said it is Young’s development that has earned him the title of QB1.

“Good carry-over from OTA’s, good mental carry-over with few mental mistakes,” Reich said of the 22-year-old.

Just a single day into the pre-season, Young has a long way to go till Week 1 in Atlanta but the Alabama product has quickly earned the respect and support of his coaches and teammates.

