Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide

Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional Officer Demarcus Sanders (middle) have been charged with the murder of an inmate.(Elmore Correctional Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A correctional officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections and two state inmates have been charged with murder following the death of an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility, according to the ADOC.

The murder charges against Sgt. Demarcus Sanders and inmates Frederick Gooden and Stefranio Hampton are connected to the death of inmate Rubyn James Murray, which ADOC said followed an incident outside of his dorm Wednesday.

The incident led to a fight between Murray and correctional officers. Murray and a correctional officer suffered minor injuries during the fight.

However, while Murray was in a holding area awaiting transport to Staton Health Care Unit for treatment of his his injuries, ADOC said two inmates, Gooden and Hampton, gained access to the holding area. Murray was later found to be unresponsive before being taken to SHCU, then transferred to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rubyn James Murray, an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility, was murdered while in custody on Wednesday.(Elmore Correctional Facility)
Rubyn James Murray, an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility, was murdered while in custody on Wednesday.(Elmore Correctional Facility)

Sanders resigned from his position after being charged, ADOC added. He is being held in the Elmore County Detention Facility without bond.

Murray, 38, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree robbery out of Montgomery County. Gooden, 60, is serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree theft of property out of Jefferson County. Hampton, 35, is serving a life sentence for first degree robbery out of Montgomery County.

Murray’s cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation, according to ADOC. Further charges in the case are pending.

