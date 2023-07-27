Advertise
Ala. Cannabis Commission Chair: ‘I’m staying’

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Steven Stokes, the Chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, told WBRC on Thursday, July 27, he won’t resign, despite a new court action challenging his eligibility to hold the chairmanship.

“I’m staying. I’ve told my attorney we’re going to fight this attempt to derail the work of the Commission,” Stokes said Thursday.

Stokes says he’s asked his attorney to request an expedited opinion from a Montgomery Circuit Judge ahead of the Commission’s next scheduled meeting on Aug. 10, when the Commission hopes to be able to issue new licenses after having to pause, then retract the initial round of licenses issued in June.

Plaintiff Kimberly Holcomb is asking a judge to declare the appointment of Stokes illegal and invalid under Alabama law, and issue a writ of quo warranto, removing him from that position.

Holcomb, through her attorneys, claims the state law that set up the AMCC prohibits “any public official” from being a Commission member, and says Stokes’ role as a member of the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees and his recent re-appointment to a seat on that board violates that part of the medical cannabis law.

“I’m not a public official, and I qualified and had to be verified for this Commission just like the other members,” Stokes told WBRC on Thursday.

Stokes and the AMCC are embroiled in multiple lawsuits over the process the Commission used to issue the first-of-their-kind licenses for medical cannabis in June. Licenses that were paused then rescinded within days after the AMCC admitted it had found “tabulation errors” in the scoring system used to grade applicants for the limited number of medical cannabis licenses.

