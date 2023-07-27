Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they’ve arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting death of a 22-year-old woman.

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of Breniesha Snow, also of Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive around 6:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found Snow suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

MPD said within an hour of opening an investigation, it had identified Jackson as a suspect and charged him for Snow’s death. He’s now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.