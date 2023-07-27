Advertise
Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of Breniesha Snow, also of Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they’ve arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting death of a 22-year-old woman.

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of Breniesha Snow, also of Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive around 6:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found Snow suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

MPD said within an hour of opening an investigation, it had identified Jackson as a suspect and charged him for Snow’s death. He’s now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

