Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening while riding a scooter, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The collision happened at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive around 8:38 p.m. The child was riding a scooter eastbound along the westbound sidewalk when they were hit by the vehicle.

Police said the child’s parent was following behind them on another scooter at the time of the collision. Police  According to witnesses, both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

Investigators stated that the vehicle involved was southbound on East University Drive, attempting to turn right and go westbound on East Glenn Avenue. The driver was looking east for oncoming traffic before completing the turn and did not see the scooter’s lights or the child.

Police said there were no signs of impairment observed in the driver, who remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The child was initially transported to Piedmont Hospital in nearby Columbus, Georgia, before being transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

The Auburn Police Department urged all road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

