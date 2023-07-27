Advertise
Death investigation opened after woman found dead in Walmart parking lot

Montgomery law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a...
Montgomery law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle at the Chantilly Walmart Wednesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked at an area business.

The discovery was made around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Police did not confirm the name of the business in which the parking lot discovery was made, but WSFA 12 News has independently confirmed it to be at the Chantilly Walmart.

Police and fire medics found the unnamed woman unresponsive inside a white car where she was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been determined, but authorities are not currently investigating it as a homicide.

