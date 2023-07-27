Death investigation opened after woman found dead in Walmart parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked at an area business.

The discovery was made around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Police did not confirm the name of the business in which the parking lot discovery was made, but WSFA 12 News has independently confirmed it to be at the Chantilly Walmart.

Police and fire medics found the unnamed woman unresponsive inside a white car where she was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been determined, but authorities are not currently investigating it as a homicide.

