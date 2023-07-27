FEMA giving Dallas County $10M for storm recovery, Selma mayor says

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins says a lot of federal money is coming to Dallas County to help those impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado.

Perkins said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $10 million in grants to help almost 2,000 residents in the county.

In a nes release, Perkins said the“City of Selma has worked alongside FEMA to insure the citizens of Selma receives everything they should and the city’s recovery process is in high gear. I want to thank President Biden and the federal delegation for their continued support of Selma.”

The EF2 tornado did not claim any lives in Dallas County, but left widespread damage. The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce recently reported at least 115 businesses were impacted.

