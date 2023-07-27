First Alert: You guessed it, more heat and more humidity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Different day, same story - expect another mainly sunny, hot and muggy day. Temperatures will go from 70s this morning into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. The unrelenting July sun will make things uncomfortable. By afternoon, a few isolated “splash and dash” thunderstorms will pop up. The coverage of these will be around 20% - meaning 1 in 5 of us will have a 20-30 minute downpour. The rest of us will stay dry and hot.

There’s not much change in the outlook moving forward, either. Each day will be hot with afternoon temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Increasing humidity levels will make things even less comfortable through the weekend and into next week. Heat index (aka “feels like”) values will rise above 100 degrees each afternoon. That number could potentially approach 105 degrees by early next week.

Yuck.

The rain situation doesn’t change much; each afternoon will feature a 20-30 percent chance of a passing shower or storm. It won’t rain all day, it won’t rain on everyone, but where it does rain, it could pour. Thunder and lightning could get involved in a few spots, too.

In the tropics, a cluster of storms just off the African coast could become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days. It is thousands of miles away from us and we have plenty of time to watch it. Odds favor it curving out to sea before getting anywhere close to the United States, but only time will tell.

