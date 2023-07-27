Advertise
Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School

(WVLT)
By Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is set to become a P.E. teacher at Plainview High School this August.

In a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, the board voted to approve Pruitt’s hiring as of August 1, 2023. The meeting agenda and the approval video were posted to the Moutain Valley News Facebook page.

Pruitt’s father, Dale, is the head football coach of the Plainview High School football team. The Plainview High School graduate was fired by the Vols in early 2021 and was given a six-year show-cause order by the NCAA for multiple violations.

Jeremy Pruitt played and coached for the University of Alabama. He also was part of the Hoover High School football program featured on the MTV show Two-A-Days.

WVLT Sports Reporter Paige Dauer was the first to report Pruitt’s hiring by Plainview.

Tune in tonight at 4, 5, & 6 p.m. for more on the hiring of Jeremy Pruitt:

