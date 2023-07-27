Major renovations on the way for Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In East Montgomery, major renovations are underway at the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex.

The new facilities are expected to expand the organization’s programs and draw more tournaments to the River Region. The YMCA of Greater Montgomery hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

“It’s a dream, that’s now reality for us,” said Gary Cobbs, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Montgomery.

The complex will feature eight regulation soccer fields, lights to allow for night play, two championship stadium fields, seating for 4,000 fans, a new press box, a concession facility, and a restroom facility. YMCA leaders say this gives the organization the opportunity to add new programs for local children and continue to make a difference.

“We serve so many kids from so many different demographics, all around this community,” said Cobbs. “And we’ll also get a chance to serve those with diverse abilities, including a program called TOPSoccer, which is an absolutely fabulous program, we’re so excited to launch that this fall.”

The total cost of the project is $6.2 million. The County allocated $3.1 million, and the City allocated $3.1 million ARPA dollars to YMCA improvements. Cobbs says it would not be possible without its partners.

“The American Rescue Funds from the city and the county really provided the lift for us to do this work,” said Cobbs.

City and county leaders say partnerships like this are necessary to better the community.

“We felt like it was a great investment to help move us forward,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “Something not only that will help our families here today, but will also help us to draw minor league soccer to the city.”

“In our county, in our city, this partnership is critical because the YMCA encompasses everything that we want in our society. Mind, body, soul, they have it all,” said Montgomery County Commission Chair Doug Singleton.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of September and the second phase is expected to be done by December or January.

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery also has projects going on at its Cleveland Avenue and Kershaw locations.

