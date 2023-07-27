Man charged with murder of 1 of 2 victims in July 10 Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street the night of July 10. Montgomery police have now made an arrest in one of those deaths.

Kendarious Sanchez Young, 22, was charged with murder and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Maj. Saba Coleman said this charge is for the killing of 25-year-old Melvin Steiner, one of the victims that night. The other victim was 21-year-old Lamarch Russell Jr. Coleman said Russell’s homicide remains under investigation with no arrests yet.

The criminal complaint alleges Young shot Steiner multiple times with a 40-caliber pistol.

No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

