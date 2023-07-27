Montgomery Humane Society gets new database for stray, animal abuse reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is introducing a new way to report lost pets and animal cruelty in order to get real-time information to officers for a quick response.

The humane society’s phone lines are inundated with thousands of phone calls each year, with many people waiting to speak to a representative. Executive Director Steven Tears said a new database on their website is up to alleviate the call volume.

“It’s growing increasingly more challenging, especially during our busy seasons like summer, to actually be able to answer the call, retrieve the messages and make callbacks while calls are coming in,” Tears said.

Reports will be sent directly to all employees of the humane society, and humane officers get real-time updates on the calls.

Tears said people are still welcome to call the shelter, but if no one is around to answer, they can leave a voicemail with a callback number.

“If we can’t answer, please know that it’s not because we aren’t trying,” Tears said.

