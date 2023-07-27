Advertise
Montgomery Humane Society gets new tool for stray, animal abuse reports

A new database will help alleviate the high call volume at Montgomery Humane Society
A new database will help alleviate the high call volume at Montgomery Humane Society(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is introducing a new way to report lost pets and animal cruelty in order to get real-time information to officers for a quick response.

The humane society’s phone lines are inundated with thousands of phone calls each year, with many people waiting to speak to a representative. Executive Director Steven Tears said a new database on their website is up to alleviate the call volume.

“It’s growing increasingly more challenging, especially during our busy seasons like summer, to actually be able to answer the call, retrieve the messages and make callbacks while calls are coming in,” Tears said.

Reports will be sent directly to all employees of the humane society, and humane officers get real-time updates on the calls.

Tears said people are still welcome to call the shelter, but if no one is around to answer, they can leave a voicemail with a callback number.

“If we can’t answer, please know that it’s not because we aren’t trying,” Tears said.

