Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police launch homicide investigation in June 22 shooting

A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on June 22, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced Thursday that they are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a Montgomery man.

MPD has identified 25-year-old William Coachman as the victim in a shooting at the Budgetel Inn on June 22.

On June 22, units responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road in reference to a subject shot. There, Coachman was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, July 26, Coachman was pronounced dead.

MPD stated that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruz Woodard, 31, has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery...
2 injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Woman shot early Thursday morning in Montgomery
Conecuh County wreck claims life of 73-year-old Auburn man

Latest News

Ala. Cannabis Commission Chair: ‘I’m staying’
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old Phenix City girl
UPDATE: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing 14-year-old Phenix City girl
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges