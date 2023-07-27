Montgomery police launch homicide investigation in June 22 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced Thursday that they are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a Montgomery man.

MPD has identified 25-year-old William Coachman as the victim in a shooting at the Budgetel Inn on June 22.

On June 22, units responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road in reference to a subject shot. There, Coachman was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, July 26, Coachman was pronounced dead.

MPD stated that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.