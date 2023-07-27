Mother of missing woman hopes Carlee Russell ‘hoax’ doesn’t affect future searches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Carlee Russell disappeared, search efforts were extensive. But Pam Bolden says she did not get the same level of support when her daughter disappeared in Montgomery years earlier.

“The support that they said was available for her. That’s the difference between her case, my case and a whole lot of others that I’ve been able to witness,” Bolden said.

LaQuanta Riley disappeared in 2003. At the time, some believed she left her home willingly, but her mother suspects she was kidnapped.

“Each day is a brand new day to continue to look and have hope,” Bolden said.

While Bolden is still hopeful her daughter can be found 19 years later, she wishes Riley was given the same treatment as Russell.

Bolden said when Riley went missing, it took years to get significant help because she was told her daughter may have left on her own free will.

“The time that was used to find out that she had been taken, over three years, that could have been time, like I said, for this girl that was expedient, that help came,” Bolden said.

It is a mistake she said she does not want repeated.

To help her daughter and other families, Bolden created the Riley Relief Foundation. The group works to keep the faces of missing persons in the public eye. The foundation has also created support groups for victims’ families.

While Russell admitted her story was fabricated, and the Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis called Russell’s kidnapping claim a “hoax,” Bolden stressed it is still very important to take missing person cases seriously.

“It might be all facts,” Bolden said. “I hope it don’t taint the opinion of people when it comes to having a missing person and responding to them.”

Anyone who would like to get connected to the Riley Relief Foundation can call 334-561-5929. People can also make donations at any Regions Bank or via Cash App at $2Grateful06.

More details on Riley’s disappearance are explained in WSFA 12 News’ “Case Files” series.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.