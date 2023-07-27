Overcoming Poverty: High-poverty schools in need of community partners to enhance public education

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many of the issues highlighted in our reporting series on poverty in Alabama could be addressed if every child in our state received a quality education. But for children whose families struggle to make ends meet, getting an education can be a challenge.

For these families, sending their children to school is not a problem, but helping their students learn at home can be more difficult.

“It boils down to opportunity,” explained Assistant State School Superintendent Autumn Jeter.

“We know that all parents love their children and they’re doing the best they can, but sometimes they just don’t have the means, the transportation, the finances, or even the education themselves, to give their children what they need.”

Jeter says many parents, for example, cannot read with their children or help them with their homework.

Schools in high-poverty areas also have more trouble recruiting and retaining top-quality teachers. And the teachers who do accept the challenge often find themselves helping students with non-academic problems, sometimes even helping students gain access to basic health care.

“Children do lag when there is a toothache or they can’t see the board because they need glasses,” Jeter said.

These types of discrepancies can lead to lower test scores. While a state law allows students to transfer from low-scoring schools to higher-scoring ones, Jeter says very few families take advantage of it.

Instead, she says community partners are the ones who can really make a difference.

The Kershaw YMCA is a prime example. The YMCA’s ‘Power Scholars’ program consists of certified teachers that offer academic instruction during the summer -- a time when some students suffer from learning loss.

The program feasibly could cost a family as much as $125 per week. But thanks to grants and donations, it’s free.

Tonya Cottrell’s children participate in the program, which she calls a “big help.” She says her children are now better prepared for the upcoming school year.

“Their confidence is at an all-time high,” she said. “They tell me about all the trips and different activities that they do. They come home with workbooks. It’s been good.”

Jeter also points to another example of community partners.

“For me, my students were able to visit a local aquarium because the trip was funded by partners,” she said. “Otherwise we would have had to charge the families.”

Other partner examples include churches that pick up students and provided them with after-school tutoring sessions; individuals who volunteer to serve as student mentors; even health care professionals who offer their services free of charge. Jeter says anyone in a community can offer to volunteer. “It would be great if those community partners would reach out to the school district and say hey, ‘we’re here.’”

MORE INFORMATION:

The Alabama Department of Public Education keeps records of the schools that receive federal funding for free and reduced lunches. These statistics indicate which schools in the state have the highest numbers of children in poverty.

Pre-kindergarten is another way of ensuring student success. The state of Alabama has been increasing access to its award-winning pre-K program for years. This fall, it will 69 classrooms across 30 counties. Click here for more details of the program.

