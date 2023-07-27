Advertise
Rep. Sewell to host 12th annual job fair in Montgomery

Alabama Congresswoman Terry Sewell joins us live over Zoom to promote her 12th annual job fair happening in Montgomery on August 2.
By Sally Pitts and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are in the market for a new job, there’s a great opportunity next week.

On Aug. 2, Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell will host her 12th annual job fair in Montgomery. This year’s job fair will feature 84 employers, all in one location, at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Congresswoman Sewell says some of the companies that will be there are Blue Cross Blue Shield, Hyundai, and several colleges and state agencies.

The unemployment rate in her district right now sits at 6%. That’s down from 13.6% in 2011, but still about three times the state average. Sewell says this is a great opportunity for those of you looking for good-paying jobs. She encourages you to bring your resume, dress for success, and come to impress.

“At the end of the day, to have such great employers all under one roof, to be able to go from table to table to collect information, to meet those who are going to be doing the hiring is a great opportunity and to hand in your resume,” Sewell said.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Click here to pre-register.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but not required. On-site registration will be available on the day of the event.

