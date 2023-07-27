Advertise
Troy Football Women’s Clinic goes behind-the-scenes of the program

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Troy University is holding its annual Troy Football Women’s Clinic on Thursday, an event designed exclusively for women to understand the football program there better.

The 11th annual Troy Football Women’s Clinic will be hosted by head football coach Jon Sumrall and his wife, Ginny.

This is a chance for women only to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Troy Football program, get the inside scoop on the 2023 Trojans from members of the coaching staff, go through on-field drills, and some other exclusive programming just for this event.

The Troy Football Women’s Clinic runs 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25. Register at TroyTrojans.com/FootballClinic.

