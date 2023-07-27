Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy man, 78, charged after woman shot to death outside her home

Larvy Woods, 78, is charged with murder for the Wednesday afternoon death of Essie B. Meadows,...
Larvy Woods, 78, is charged with murder for the Wednesday afternoon death of Essie B. Meadows, 59, in Troy.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody, charged with her Wednesday afternoon murder, according to the Troy Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Ridge Circle around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. Once on scene, law enforcement found the body of Essie B. Meadows on the ground outside her home. She’s been fatally shot.

An investigation quickly focused on Larvy Woods, 78, also of Troy, as the suspect. He was found by officers in the mobile home park and taken into custody.

Woods has since been charged with murder. After being processed at the Troy City Jail, he was transferred to the Pike County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other and that the motive is believed to be domestic related, though no other details were made available. Troy police said the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruz Woodard, 31, has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery...
2 injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of...
Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning
A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday...
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

Latest News

The new facilities are expected to expand the organization’s programs and draw more tournaments...
Major renovations on the way for Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex
Kendarious Sanchez Young is charged with murder for the July 10 death of Melvin Steiner.
Montgomery police arrest Kendarious Sanchez Young, 22, on a murder charge
Inmates Stefranio Hampton and Fredrick Gooden, along with ADOC Correctional Officer Demarcus...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate's murder
Congresswoman Sewell says some of the companies that will be there are Blue Cross Blue Shield,...
Rep. Sewell to host 12th annual job fair in Montgomery