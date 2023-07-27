Troy man, 78, charged after woman shot to death outside her home

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody, charged with her Wednesday afternoon murder, according to the Troy Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Ridge Circle around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. Once on scene, law enforcement found the body of Essie B. Meadows on the ground outside her home. She’s been fatally shot.

An investigation quickly focused on Larvy Woods, 78, also of Troy, as the suspect. He was found by officers in the mobile home park and taken into custody.

Woods has since been charged with murder. After being processed at the Troy City Jail, he was transferred to the Pike County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other and that the motive is believed to be domestic related, though no other details were made available. Troy police said the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.