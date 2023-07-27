Advertise
Walmart adds ‘sensory friendly’ hours for back-to-school shopping

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Walmarts across the U.S. will add “sensory friendly” hours on Saturdays for an inclusive shopping experience.

According to a Walmart press release, the company plans on dimming the lights and shutting off televisions to limit stimulations in the store, making it easier for people and children with sensory processing disorders to get school supplies.

Ashley Riha, Occupational Therapist and Clinical Supervisor at James Madison University, said Walmart is a store that receives a lot of complaints from people with sensory processing disorders.

“The lights are way too bright, there’s too many sounds, and you’re focused on too many things and trying to regulate their own systems that you can’t focus on the task, which is shopping because I have so much input,” Riha said.

Riha said neurotypical people, like herself, can be overwhelmed in supercenters, let alone people with sensory issues. She said we function best when we have enough stimulation, but not too much where we either shut down or become hyperactive.

“We function the best when our sensory cup is full but not overflowing, so we’re not trying to seek extra input,” Riha said. “We have a good level of alertness to function throughout our day but it’s not overflowing to where we feel over stimulated.”

The hours will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. every Saturday until Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

