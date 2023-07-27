Advertise
Woman shot early Thursday morning in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound in the early morning hours Thursday in Montgomery.

According to the Mongomery Police Department, Thursday morning at about 6:25 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive in reference to a person being shot.

On the scene, police say they located an adult female victim who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

