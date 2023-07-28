2 dead in Coosa County crash

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler has claimed two lives in Coosa County Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:03 p.m. on Alabama 22 near the 99-mile marker, roughly two miles east of Rockford. The accident happened when a 2007 Honda Accord driven by William L. Denny, 67, of Alexander City, collided head-on with a 2018 Western Star.

Both Denny and the passenger, Frankie E.W. Armstrong, 59, of Titus, was fatally injured in the accident and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was also injured and airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.