Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders. (Source: WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A newborn is healthy and fire station staff attended to them immediately when the child was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky.

This is the second baby left in a baby box at the Bowling Green Fire Department within six months and the third time this year a child has been surrendered to a baby box in the state of Kentucky.

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is now in the custody of child services for the state.

Surrendered babies are generally adopted within 30 to 45 days.

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December 2022 and was used in less than three months after being put in.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of...
Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning
Montgomery law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a...
Death investigation opened after woman found dead in Walmart parking lot
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Kendarious Sanchez Young, 22, was charged with murder and booked into the Montgomery County...
Man charged with murder of 1 of 2 victims in July 10 Montgomery shooting
A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday...
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

Latest News

Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex...
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
GRAPHIC WARNING: A court hears tapes and see videos during the sentencing hearing. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Disturbing videos, texts shown during Michigan school shooter hearing