Barbecue like a pro at BBQ Hill in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Ask most backyard chefs and they’ll probably brag about how they make that perfect steak or juicy ribs. But imagine if you really could barbecue like a pro. Now you can, thanks to a place called BBQ Hill in Pike Road. It all started with a television show called BAMA-Q TV.

“We kind of took that concept of over 50 pitmasters who participate in the Bama-Q TV show,” said BBQ pitmaster Bruce Johnson. “We decided we wanted to share the passion we have for BBQ and teach people. So, we’re gonna host classes out here.”

If you want to barbecue like a pro, you'll soon have the chance. BBQ Hill is set to open in Pike Road. Pit Masters from BAMA-Q TV will host barbecuing classes. (WSFA)

BBQ Hill will have something for everyone. This will have something for everyone.

“Really, it’s from the beginner who’s never owned a grill or cooked a day in their life, all the way to a pro who’s looking to hone their skills.”

If you want to barbecue like a pro, you'll soon have the chance. BBQ Hill is set to open in Pike Road. Pit Masters from BAMA-Q TV will host barbecuing classes. (WSFA)

“We want to teach people to barbecue,” said BBQ Hill manager Melvin Graham. “We’ll cook on everything from pellet grills, flat tops, smokers, and regular charcoal grills.”

“We will also specialize,” said BBQ pitmaster Bruce Johnson. ”We’ll have on geared toward just ribs. On August 12th, award winning pitmaster John Lindsey will be here. He’s gonna teach you to do ribs like no one else does it.”

They’ll also help you avoid some common mistakes, ensuring your next backyard cookout has them begging for more.

“There’s a lot to be said about cooking with temperatures and time,” said Graham. “Instead of just pulling your meat off the grill and thinking it’s done versus time and temp when you know it’s done. There’s a big difference between 2-3 degrees in some meat.”

If you want to barbecue like a pro, you'll soon have the chance. BBQ Hill is set to open in Pike Road. Pit Masters from BAMA-Q TV will host barbecuing classes. (WSFA)

So the next time you serve up a barbecue masterpiece at home, you can tell your guests, ‘of course it’s good. I cook like a pro.’”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.