Biscuits blast Lookouts, 19-8

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (48-44) faced another early deficit against the Chattanooga Lookouts (49-43), but the Butter and Blue had an offensive explosion that resulted in a dominant 19-8 victory on Thursday night at AT&T Field.

Quincy McAfee put the first runs on the board with a two-run homer over the left-field wall, putting an early damper on Mason Montgomery’s (3-3) 19th start of the season. However, the lefty was able to settle down and took control over the next four innings of play.

Julian Aguiar (1-1) did not allow a hit in his first two innings pitched for Chattanooga, but that would quickly change in the third. An RBI-groundout by Tristan Peters was followed by a pair of RBI-singles from Junior Caminero and Ronny Simon to put Montgomery ahead 3-2.

Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly from Mason Auer extended the lead and a three-run homer from Heriberto Hernandez gave the Biscuits a 7-2 advantage. Hernandez extended his hit-streak to six and has reached base in 20 consecutive games, putting the latter only two games behind the team-long set by Austin Shenton.

The top of the fourth saw Caminero bring in another run on a double and Logan Driscoll followed up with an RBI-groundout. The onslaught continued into the fifth when Evan Edwards blasted a two-run shot to make the score 11-2 for Montgomery.

The Lookouts were finally able to respond with an RBI-double from Rece Hinds during the next frame, but Auer erased it with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to put the Biscuits up 14-3.

In the seventh inning, Caminero and Driscoll used a pair of RBI-knocks to extend the lead to 13 runs, but back-to-back homers by Hinds and James Free made the score 16-5 going into the final stretch. Both teams combined for six home runs during the contest which is one shy of the team record of seven that was set in 2018 and 2021.

Hinds brought in his third RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, but the Butter and Blue would add on in the ninth. Hernandez brought in a run after reaching base on a fielder’s choice, and Johan Lopez cleared the bases with a two-run double to make the score 19-6.

Lopez’s double set a new season-high for most hits in a game with 18, which is seven short of the team record that was set in 2019 against Chattanooga. The Biscuits also fell two at-bats and one run short of the team records with 47 and 19 on the evening. However, Montgomery did break the record for most RBIs in a game with 19.

A pair of RBI-groundouts from the Lookouts made the score 19-8, but Graeme Stinson was able to successfully get the final out as the Biscuits secured the victory. Montgomery earned the win while Aguiar took the loss in what was a record-breaking night for the Butter and Blue.

The Biscuits look to take the series against the Lookouts on Friday, July 28 with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 PM CT, and features a pitching matchup of Cole Wilcox (2-8) for Montgomery against Lyon Richardson (0-2) for the Lookouts.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

