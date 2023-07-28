Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

City of Opelika notified by Baxter, plant to close

City of Opelika logo
City of Opelika logo(Source: City of Opelika)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - This morning, local Baxter leadership notified City of Opelika officials that the company planned to stop production at its manufacturing plant in Opelika.

This decision will impact nearly 500 employees.

According to the press release, Baxter leadership emphasized that this outcome is not a reflection on the quality employees and business climate in Opelika, but was brought on by global market conditions that have impacted demand and overseas competition.

The Baxter plant, which originated as Gambro Renal Products, chose to locate in Opelika in 2005. Gambro was purchased by Baxter International in 2012 and in 2014 completed a $252 million expansion of the facility that doubled the size of the plant. Over all, capital investment of the plant exceeded $400 million.

Mayor Fuller expressed his disappointment and concern for the employees, “We are very shocked and disappointed to hear that Baxter plans to close its Opelika facility. The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area.”

Economic Development Director Lori Huguley echoed the Mayor’s sentiments stating, “This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area who will welcome the chance to meet and interview those who are looking for other careers here.”

Baxter intends to continue production through November this year and then the last employees will be there through January 2024.

The City and the Opelika Economic Development team will be working with state and nationwide contacts to help identify and recruit other potential companies to create future opportunities for the citizens of Opelika.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of...
Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning
Montgomery law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a...
Death investigation opened after woman found dead in Walmart parking lot
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Kendarious Sanchez Young, 22, was charged with murder and booked into the Montgomery County...
Man charged with murder of 1 of 2 victims in July 10 Montgomery shooting
A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday...
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

Latest News

2 dead in Coosa County crash
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell
Judge denies motion for new McCraney trial
Montgomery police investigating overnight homicide