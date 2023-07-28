City of Opelika notified by Baxter, plant to close

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - This morning, local Baxter leadership notified City of Opelika officials that the company planned to stop production at its manufacturing plant in Opelika.

This decision will impact nearly 500 employees.

According to the press release, Baxter leadership emphasized that this outcome is not a reflection on the quality employees and business climate in Opelika, but was brought on by global market conditions that have impacted demand and overseas competition.

The Baxter plant, which originated as Gambro Renal Products, chose to locate in Opelika in 2005. Gambro was purchased by Baxter International in 2012 and in 2014 completed a $252 million expansion of the facility that doubled the size of the plant. Over all, capital investment of the plant exceeded $400 million.

Mayor Fuller expressed his disappointment and concern for the employees, “We are very shocked and disappointed to hear that Baxter plans to close its Opelika facility. The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area.”

Economic Development Director Lori Huguley echoed the Mayor’s sentiments stating, “This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area who will welcome the chance to meet and interview those who are looking for other careers here.”

Baxter intends to continue production through November this year and then the last employees will be there through January 2024.

The City and the Opelika Economic Development team will be working with state and nationwide contacts to help identify and recruit other potential companies to create future opportunities for the citizens of Opelika.

