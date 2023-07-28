Advertise
Deadline passes to challenge new Alabama congressional map

The new Alabama congressional map potentially defies the U.S. Supreme Court order to give minority voters a greater voice in elections.
By Erin Davis
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday is the deadline for official challenges to be filed against the state’s new congressional map. The court-ordered congressional map Gov. Kay Ivey gave final approval to failed to create a second majority-Black congressional district, which the plaintiffs had requested in their lawsuit.

The plaintiffs say they plan to formally challenge the newly approved map, but no court documents are available yet.

Named plaintiff in the case Evan Milligan says the congressional map is worse than the state’s original congressional map.

“What we got back was a map that dilutes what we already have. So it says not only are we not doing something additional, we’re gonna weaken the opportunity district that we already have. That’s very concerning,” said Milligan.

With 50% of District 7 comprised of Black voters and 39% in District 2, Milligan says there is no opportunity for Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice, as the court required.

“You just can’t rely on demographic numbers alone, you have to show that you can create a map that takes race into consideration,” said Milligan.

Member of the reapportionment committee, Republican Rep. Cynthia Almond says they couldn’t take race into consideration.

“If you can’t consider race while you’re drawing, the district lines then sort of boxes you in,” said Almond.

She calls the map a compromise between the House and the Senate.

“What ended up coming out of that was what I would call the Senate version of the map with some changes,” said Almond.

When asked if the map will meet what the U.S. Supreme Court is asking, she said “We’ll find out soon enough.”

“It’s a difficult task, and of course, lots of different opinions and thoughts about what that’s supposed to look like,” said Almond.

Milligan suggests lawmakers should’ve considered the map that was vetted by multiple courts that had a conservative majority of judges.

“We weren’t walking into a voting rights convention. You know, these were folks that have had some reservations about some aspects of things that we might even want,” said Milligan.

The Attorney General will have a week to file a response a week later to any challenges to the map. There will then be a hearing on Aug. 14 in Birmingham.

Despite a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that forced Alabama to redraw its congressional districts, any court challenge to the new congressional map would be filed and heard in district court, the AG’s office said.

