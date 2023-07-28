Elmore County woman pleads guilty to child abuse

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County mother has pleaded guilty in a child abuse case involving false information on her child’s well-being.

Jessica Taylor and her husband were each indicted with one count of aggravated child abuse in January 2021. 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson said Taylor haas pleaded guilty to Class C felony child abuse. The charge against her husband was dismissed.

Taylor could end up serving anywhere from a year and a day to 10 years. As part of the plea agreement, the couple may not have any contract with the child.

The charge does not involve any physical abuse. According to Robinasinson, the couple was accused of leading people to believe their child had cancer or other terminal illnesses, prompting fundraisers around the county.

Robinson said the child has had numerous medical appointments and procedures and does not suffer from any diagnosable medical issue.

“And there is no medical evidence to reflect the child ever had any serious illness,” Robinson said in a news release.

The DA said the husband’s charges were dropped because there is “little evidence to reflect his knowledge and/or participation in the willful neglect of his child.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.