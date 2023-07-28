Advertise
Evergreen man killed in single-vehicle crash

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 65 near mile marker 110, about 18 miles north of Evergreen.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 65 near mile marker 110, about 18 miles north of Evergreen.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County claimed the life of an Evergreen man on Thursday.

According to ALEA, Johnny Keith Esteban Betton, 29, was fatally injured when the Kia Forte he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Betton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 65 near mile marker 110, about 18 miles north of Evergreen.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

