First Alert: Humidity and rain chances nudge upward today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This time of year, it doesn’t take much to kick up showers and thunderstorms. Heat and a muggy environment are present in large quantities every hour of every day, so even a small or weak front or upper level wave offers enough lift to create big rain in a big hurry. Today and tomorrow will be great examples of this effect; a weak front will partner with the heat and humidity to touch off a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms both afternoons.

Hot, humid and some rain (WSFA 12 News)

The tricky part of the forecast is figuring out exactly where those scattered thunderstorms will form. After all, the front is very weak and we have heat and humidity everywhere, so there aren’t many clues or pieces of data to help us nail down an exact location. Today, though, the weak front will likely be draped across our western and northern counties, so it is possible that the best coverage of rain sets up along and north of a Linden to Montgomery to Dadeville corridor.

We’ve nudged the rain chance up a bit for today and tomorrow to account for all of this. It’s important to note that even though a few more of us will have rain - it will still be dry in most places. These will be scattered storms, with large gaps between them where the weather is simply hot and dry.

The forecast doesn’t change much through the middle of next week; each afternoon will feature a double-decker of heat and humidity with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms along for the ride. High temperatures will go north of 95 degrees each day, with morning lows dropping only into the mid 70s.

In other words - Summer rolls along here in Alabama. Have a nice weekend!

