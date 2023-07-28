Greenville pushing travelers to visit downtown with I-65 billboard

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of cars have passed a billboard that encourages travelers to get off Interstate 65 at exits 128 or 130 to visit the historic downtown Greenville.

Tracy Salter, executive director for the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the billboard helps increase the visibility of downtown.

“Downtowns, if there is interstate access, get overlooked oftentimes because of their distance from the interstate,” Salter said.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said his goal is to see the downtown area become a tourist attraction.

“Downtown’s really the hub of your community,” said McLendon, “It’s really the most important part of your community because it’s sort of the core of what your town’s about and what your people are about.”

The billboard has already caught the attention of some travelers, bringing them to local eateries and shops.

“We have gotten visitors from out of the country. They’ve come from the United Kingdom,” said Ann Judah, owner of Camellia City Bakery & Deli.

With new developments underway to improve the downtown area, business owners are anticipating more foot traffic from tourists in the future.

“It would be wonderful if more tourists would come through and be able to stop in and say ‘Hey, I bought this little necklace or this ring from McFerrin’s store in Greenville, Alabama,’” said McFerrin’s Jewelry owner Jehle McFerrin-Piggott.

