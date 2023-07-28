Judge denies motion for new McCraney trial

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that Judge William Filmore denied Coley McCraney’s motion for a new trial.

McCraney was sentenced to life without parole in April of this year for the murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett of Houston County. He was convicted on four counts of capital murder, and the jury returned a sentencing verdict of life without parole.

“I am proud to live in a state that has zero tolerance for those who callously take the lives of others,” said Attorney General Marshall. “In Alabama, we will never give up our relentless pursuit of justice for victims and their families.”

In April, Attorney General Marshall served as the lead prosecutor in State v. McCraney, where he successfully obtained a guilty verdict in the 1999 Dale County cold case.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.