Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Judge denies motion for new McCraney trial

(WTVY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that Judge William Filmore denied Coley McCraney’s motion for a new trial.

McCraney was sentenced to life without parole in April of this year for the murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett of Houston County. He was convicted on four counts of capital murder, and the jury returned a sentencing verdict of life without parole.

“I am proud to live in a state that has zero tolerance for those who callously take the lives of others,” said Attorney General Marshall. “In Alabama, we will never give up our relentless pursuit of justice for victims and their families.”

In April, Attorney General Marshall served as the lead prosecutor in State v. McCraney, where he successfully obtained a guilty verdict in the 1999 Dale County cold case.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of...
Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning
Montgomery law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a...
Death investigation opened after woman found dead in Walmart parking lot
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Kendarious Sanchez Young, 22, was charged with murder and booked into the Montgomery County...
Man charged with murder of 1 of 2 victims in July 10 Montgomery shooting
A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday...
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

Latest News

Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
2 dead in Coosa County crash
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell
City of Opelika logo
City of Opelika notified by Baxter, plant to close