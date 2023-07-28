Advertise
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life. All they have to do is legally change their first name to Subway.

The national sandwich chain recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.

“Since debuting on Subway’s menu on July 11, Americans have gobbled up 2 million Deli Heroes, and now one lucky fan will eat them free for life,” Subway wrote in a news release.

Those willing to commit to taking the plunge can visit SubwayNameChange.com and enter between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life.

One person will earn $50,000 in Subway gift cards and assume an iconic new identity.

The restaurant will provide the winner with $750 to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

