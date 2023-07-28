Man critically injured in Montgomery roadway shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Friday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Vaughn Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

MPD spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said officers determined he was shot in the roadway.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting or if there is a suspect. No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.