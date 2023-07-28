Advertise
Man critically injured in Montgomery roadway shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Friday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Friday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Vaughn Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

MPD spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said officers determined he was shot in the roadway.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting or if there is a suspect. No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

