Millbrook Child Development Program being repurposed for alternative program

To be new ECAP center(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirty-two pre-K students and five educators are being relocated with Elmore County Public Schools’ repurposing of the Millbrook Child Development Program.

The center was used to improve behavior issues in some students. Superintendent Richard Dennis says behavioral issues have been a problem for years, but problems spiked in the classroom during the pandemic. That’s why, with the program’s closing due to low enrollment, the school system has chosen to repurpose the center to teach the Elmore County Alternative Program, better known as ECAP.

“Teaching them conflict resolution skills, teaching them just how to socially engage, and do additional trainings where they’re struggling and having conflict with their peers,” said Dennis.

Students as young as sixth grade can be sent to this program. They will be monitored daily with progress reports.

“Sometimes just having conversations with those students about choices and outcomes before you do them are positive and important for those students,” said Brad Mann, the future principal of ECAP West..

Dennis says he has been wanting to open such a program, but just didn’t have the space until now.

There is not set date yet on when ECAP West will open.

