Montgomery police investigating overnight homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after the death of a 20-year-old Montgomery man overnight.

According to MPD, on Friday around 12:20 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 000 block of South Haardt Drive about a subject shot. On the scene, authorities located 20-year-old David Green of Montgomery.

Green sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

